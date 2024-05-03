Ryan Garcia Tested Positive For Banned PED Before Devin Haney Upset Victory

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago, Ryan Garcia shocked the boxing world with his dismantling of the WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin Haney. Now, the win is under scrutiny as it’s being reported that Garcia tested positive for a banned PED before the highly-anticipated fight.

According to Bleacher Report, the polarizing Mexican boxer tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug known as ostarine after he took a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test the day before his surprising victory over the former champ, Devin Haney.

The funny thing was that many people online just assumed Garcia was hype off the booger sugar, but apparently, it was another kind of banned PED. Naturally, Garcia denied that he took anything calling it “bullsh*t” and saying “everybody knows I don’t cheat.” But if the results turn out to be true (they haven’t been confirmed as of yet), then that will add an asterisk to Garcia’s victory in the minds of most boxing enthusiasts.

While ostarine can be found in products that people consume, according to the USADA, only illegal drugs and medications contain the PED and can’t be found over the counter or prescribed by doctors. In other words, Garcia got his fix illegally.

Still, Garcia tried to blame the positive result on some Ashwagandha supplements he was taking, though we’re not sure if he was being sarcastic or serious. “My bad I shouldn’t have took this,” he said while showing the bottle of the supplements on his post.

Devin Haney responded to the news of Garcia’s testing positive for PED’s saying: “It’s unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespect both the fans the the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and breaking positive note once, but twice,” before adding, “This puts the fight in a completely different light.”

Haney’s father/trainer, Bill Haney, also addressed the issue and didn’t mince his words one bit.

Per Bleacher Report:

“You trying to hurt my baby,” Haney said. “We played it fair. We didn’t do it like that. F–k boxing, this is some bulls–t. I came from the streets. You scared of Devin on a level playing field. I feel f–ked up over this. If you can brag about doing it, you shouldn’t be on drugs.”

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency defines ostarine as follows:

“Ostarine is the trademarked name for a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) that is not approved for human use or consumption in the U.S., or in any other country. In recent years, WADA has reported an increasing number of positive tests involving SARMs, and athletes who use these substances most likely obtain them through black market channels.