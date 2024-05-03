A$AP Rocky Set To Drop New PUMA Motorsport-Inspired Collection

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky is staying active with his creative director role at PUMA. A new motorsport collection is on the way.

As reported by Hypebeast, the Harlem, New York, native is deep into his fashion bag this summer. This week, A$AP and Global Apparel announced a new drop that draws from racing but is just the right speed for everyday wear. Included in the collection is a two-piece sweatsuit, gloves, t-shirts and an update to the Inhale OG sneaker, which was originally released in 2000. The goal was to bring the flair of on-track performance, therefore, most of the pieces show some wear and tear. For instance the Padded Balaclava was designed to look like a standard racing helmet and features a removable visor and a bungee closure.

The self proclaimed Fashion Killa detailed his enthusiasm about the forthcoming drop in a formal statement. “This Miami collection aims to give fans the chance to have their own race suit from the helmet down to the shoes,“ said A$AP. “Other sports have uniforms available for the consumer and I wanted to bring that to the F1 category. For the visuals, I wanted to demonstrate how as adults we can lose sight of the dreams and imagination that we had as kids, and really love how it all came together.”

The collection is available beginning in the U.S. at 10 a.m. EST on May 3 on PUMA’s website. You can preview the collection here and view the promotional trailer below.