A$AP Rocky Raps In New Fenty Skin Lip Balm Campaign

A$AP Rocky continues to rep for Rihanna in grand fashion. He is the face of Fenty Skin’s newest lip balm.

Hypebeast is reporting that the Harlem, New York MC has lent his talents to RiRi’s beauty label. On Thursday, January 4 the brand debuted a 20 second clip featuring the Fashion Killa announcing the launch of their Lux Balm Ultra Lip Balm. As expected he is wearing a variety of outfits as he drops some quick bars about the moisturizing treatment. “Flossy, glossy, Nah, bi***, this ain’t lip gloss / Lux Balm up in my palm / New collab’ with my baby mom” he raps as he shows off the product and his photo ready smile. The track is produced by none other than Pharrell Williams.

According to the Fenty Skin website the Lux Balm is “brings dry, chapped lips back to life with instant hydration. Sleek and discreet, it’s mess-free and slips effortlessly into any pocket.” It is flavored with Barbados Cherry, a nod to Rihanna’s hometown, and includes vitamin E, and shea butter. The Lux Balm Ultra Lip Balm is available now and is priced at $16.00. It is available on Fenty Skin, and Sephora.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have two children together, RZA and Riot Rose. You can view the Fenty Skin launch campaign for the Lux Balm Ultra Lip Balm below.