HHW Gaming: J Balvin To Provide The Musical Vibes For ‘Fornites’ Annual Fortnitemares Event

Fortnite is becoming more than just a video game. It’s also a place where gamers can connect and enjoy a good virtual concert.

Epic Games is keeping its new and very popular “Spotlight” series that lives in the Fornite’s Party Royale going. This time it’s going to be spookily lit, featuring a performance from Reggeaton’s Global Ambassador and four-time Latin GRAMMY winner J Balvin. The “Mi Gente” crafter will headline this year’s Fortnitemares annual event that begins today (Oct.21) at the Afterlife Party. Gamers cannot only look forward to a great musical performance from Balvin, but they can also experience Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge, which features new gameplay, challenges, in-game rewards, and more.

Balvin’s one-of-a-kind event will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 9 PM ET (6 PM PT), and it will all go down in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode, the social hub where no virtual violence goes down. Instead, players can link up with friends to watch movies, break bread, or in this particular case, watch and dance as J Balvin handles his business on the virtual stage as he performs his hits and premieres his new song “La Luz” featuring SECH.

If you don’t own Fortnite, you can catch J Balvin’s concert via the Epic Games-owned face-to-face social media app, Houseparty.

The event will also feature innovative XR (cross reality) technology to help bring the concert to life. Utilizing LED walls and camera tracking that will take viewers into the mind of Balvin, a completely virtual world created exclusively for this event.

Balvin spoke on the upcoming performance:

“I am always looking for innovative ways to connect with fans that have been so incredibly supportive of my career and music, as well as gain exposure to future fans. Partnering with Fortnite is an out of this world way to perform a concert in 2020.”

Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games, added:

“This show is going to be incredibly special, and nothing like our players have seen so far. J Balvin was the perfect partner to work with to create an unforgettable show as his music appeal is boundless. We are honored to work with him and bring his music to fans worldwide.”

Epic Games clearly has found a lane with these virtual performances for a world that is clearly starving for concerts but can’t attend them due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. There is no doubt in our minds that Balvin’s Party Royale concert will live up to the hype like Travis Scott, Dominic Fike, and others who have put on virtual concerts in the insanely popular game.

Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / Getty