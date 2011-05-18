2011 BET Award Nominations Announced, Chris Brown Leads With Six

Chris Brown Leads BET Award Nominations

BET has announced the nominees for the 2011 BET Awards and leading the pack is singer Chris Brown.

The 22-year-old has six nominations including “Video Of The Year” and “Best R&B Male Artist” while he’s trailed by Lil Wayne with five award nods.

Wayne is up for “Best Male Hip-Hop Artist” and “Viewers Choice” alongside Drake who’s nominated alongside Nicki Minaj for “Moment For Life.”

Nicki is also nominated in the “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” category.

Check out the full list of 2011 BET Award nominations below.

Best Female R&B Artist:

Beyoncé

Marsha Ambrosius

Keri Hilson

Jennifer Hudson

Rihanna

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:

B.o.B

Drake

Lil Wayne

Rick Ross

Kanye West

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Nicki Minaj

Diamond

Cymphonique

LoLa Monroe

Best Male R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Cee Lo Green

Bruno Mars

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Group:

Diddy-Dirty Money

Cali Swag District

N.E.R.D.

New Boyz

Travis Porter

Best Collaboration:

B.o.B f/ Hayley Williams – “Airplanes”

Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes – “Look at Me Now”

Chris Brown f/ Tyga & Kevin McCall – “Deuces”

Waka Flocka Flame f/ Roscoe Dash & Wale – “No Hands”

Rihanna f/ Drake – “What’s My Name?”

Kanye West f/ Rihanna – “All of the Lights”

Video of the Year:

Marsha Ambrosius – “Far Away”

B.o.B. f/ Hayley Williams of Paramore – “Airplanes”

Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes – “Look at Me Now”

Keri Hilson – “Pretty Girl Rock”

Willow Smith – “Whip My Hair”

Kanye West f/ Pusha T – “Runaway”

Video Director of the Year:

Benny Boom

Mr. Boomtown

Chris Robinson

Kanye West

Hype Williams

Best New Artist:

J. Cole

Bruno Mars

Miguel

Willow Smith

Wiz Khalifa

Best Gospel:

Byron Cage

Deitrick Haddon

Mary Mary

Karen Clark Sheard

BeBe & CeCe Winans

Best Actress:

Halle Berry

Taraji P. Henson

Regina King

Zoe Saldana

Kerry Washington

Best Actor:

Laz Alonso

Chris Brown

Don Cheadle

Idris Elba

Jamie Foxx

YoungStars Award:

Shenell Edmonds

Keke Palmer

Diggy Simmons

Jaden Smith

Willow Smith

Best Movie:

Death at a Funeral

For Colored Girls

Takers

The Book of Eli

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

Sportswoman of the Year:

Tamika Catchings

Candice Dupree

Maya Moore

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year:

Carmelo Anthony

Kobe Bryant

LeBron James

Derrick Rose

Michael Vick

Viewer’s Choice Award:

Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes – “Look at Me Now”

Lil Wayne f/ Cory Gunz – “6 Foot 7 Foot”

Mindless Behavior – “My Girl”

Nicki Minaj f/ Drake – “Moment 4 Life”

Rihanna f/ Drake – “What’s My Name”

Trey Songz f/ Nicki Minaj – “Bottoms Up”

Centric Award:

Marsha Ambrosius

Eric Benet

Cee-Lo Green

R. Kelly

Kem

Best International Act: U.K. :

VV Brown

Chipmunk

Laura Izibor

Skepta

Tinchy Stryder

Tinie Tempah

Best International Act: Africa

2Face Idibia (Nigeria)

D’Banj (Nigeria)

D-Black (Ghana)

Angelique Kidjo (Benin)

Fally Ipupa (Congo DR)

Teargas (South Africa)