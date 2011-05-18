2011 BET Award Nominations Announced, Chris Brown Leads With Six

Chris Brown Leads BET Award Nominations
BET has announced the nominees for the 2011 BET Awards and leading the pack is singer Chris Brown.
The 22-year-old has six nominations including “Video Of The Year” and “Best R&B Male Artist” while he’s trailed by Lil Wayne with five award nods.
Wayne is up for “Best Male Hip-Hop Artist” and “Viewers Choice” alongside Drake who’s nominated alongside Nicki Minaj for “Moment For Life.”
Nicki is also nominated in the “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” category.
Check out the full list of 2011 BET Award nominations below.
Best Female R&B Artist:
Beyoncé
Marsha Ambrosius
Keri Hilson
Jennifer Hudson
Rihanna
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:
B.o.B
Drake
Lil Wayne
Rick Ross
Kanye West
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:
Nicki Minaj
Diamond
Cymphonique
LoLa Monroe
Best Male R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Cee Lo Green
Bruno Mars
Trey Songz
Usher
Best Group:
Diddy-Dirty Money
Cali Swag District
N.E.R.D.
New Boyz
Travis Porter
Best Collaboration:
B.o.B f/ Hayley Williams – “Airplanes”
Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes – “Look at Me Now”
Chris Brown f/ Tyga & Kevin McCall – “Deuces”
Waka Flocka Flame f/ Roscoe Dash & Wale – “No Hands”
Rihanna f/ Drake – “What’s My Name?”
Kanye West f/ Rihanna – “All of the Lights”
Video of the Year:
Marsha Ambrosius – “Far Away”
B.o.B. f/ Hayley Williams of Paramore – “Airplanes”
Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes – “Look at Me Now”
Keri Hilson – “Pretty Girl Rock”
Willow Smith – “Whip My Hair”
Kanye West f/ Pusha T – “Runaway”
Video Director of the Year:
Benny Boom
Mr. Boomtown
Chris Robinson
Kanye West
Hype Williams
Best New Artist:
J. Cole
Bruno Mars
Miguel
Willow Smith
Wiz Khalifa
Best Gospel:
Byron Cage
Deitrick Haddon
Mary Mary
Karen Clark Sheard
BeBe & CeCe Winans
Best Actress:
Halle Berry
Taraji P. Henson
Regina King
Zoe Saldana
Kerry Washington
Best Actor:
Laz Alonso
Chris Brown
Don Cheadle
Idris Elba
Jamie Foxx
YoungStars Award:
Shenell Edmonds
Keke Palmer
Diggy Simmons
Jaden Smith
Willow Smith
Best Movie:
Death at a Funeral
For Colored Girls
Takers
The Book of Eli
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
Sportswoman of the Year:
Tamika Catchings
Candice Dupree
Maya Moore
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year:
Carmelo Anthony
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
Derrick Rose
Michael Vick
Viewer’s Choice Award:
Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes – “Look at Me Now”
Lil Wayne f/ Cory Gunz – “6 Foot 7 Foot”
Mindless Behavior – “My Girl”
Nicki Minaj f/ Drake – “Moment 4 Life”
Rihanna f/ Drake – “What’s My Name”
Trey Songz f/ Nicki Minaj – “Bottoms Up”
Centric Award:
Marsha Ambrosius
Eric Benet
Cee-Lo Green
R. Kelly
Kem
Best International Act: U.K. :
VV Brown
Chipmunk
Laura Izibor
Skepta
Tinchy Stryder
Tinie Tempah
Best International Act: Africa
2Face Idibia (Nigeria)
D’Banj (Nigeria)
D-Black (Ghana)
Angelique Kidjo (Benin)
Fally Ipupa (Congo DR)
Teargas (South Africa)