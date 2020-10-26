HHW Gaming: Baby Yoda, & More ‘The Mandalorian’ Free Swag Coming To ‘Star Wars: Squadrons’

This is the way!

Monday (Oct.26), to celebrate the highly-anticipated second season of Disney+’s original Star Wars series The Mandalorian, EA, and Motive and Lucasfilm announced during the Mando Mondays launch event the arrival of a surprise content update. In it, players will get in-game items related to the Disney series, and the best part about it, IT’S FREE.

Starting Wednesday (Oct.28), players will be able to unlock eight cosmetic items to give their starfighter’s cockpit some Mandalorian flair inspired by the show’s first season. The supply drop will bring new cockpit cosmetics for each faction, including one hologram, one decal, one dashboard flair (including the Mysterious Creature aka Baby Yoda bobblehead to adorn any New Republic starfighter dashboard), and one hanging flair (Mando’s Razor Crest Gunship), for both Imperial and New Republic starfighters.

A fitting update for Star Wars: Squadrons. In our latest review, which you can peep here, we described the game as an authentic Star Wars experience that fans will love.

The Mandalorian supply drop is the first content update for the $39.99 game. We are totally looking forward to seeing what other updates EA and Motive, and Lucasfilm have in store for us in the future.

Photo: EA / Motive and Lucasfilm