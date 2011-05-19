J. Cole To Release First Single Next Week

J. Cole To Drop First Single Next Week

J. Cole has decided he’s teased his fans enough and next week he promises to release the official first single from his debut LP.

“We finally married a single and we picked it, so that’s next week. There’s no more holdup,” Cole told Ms. Drama TV.

He gave some more hints about the song, “It’s summertime, it’s incredible. It samples one of my favorite albums from my growing up experience.”

When asked if the song sampled his mentor and CEO’s music, The Roc Nation emcee responded that it wasn’t a Jay sample but it was in the family.