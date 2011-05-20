Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” Goes Platinum

Kanye West “All of the Lights” Sells a Million

According to Billboard, Kanye West’s fourth single “All of the Lights,” off his platinum selling album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, has officially been platinum certified.

The song, which features 11-artists was released in January, and reached a million in digital sales, while reaching No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in the US.

Mr. West is also featured on Katy Perry’s “E.T.” remix, which currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, with over 200,000 digital sales to date.