Damon Dash To Provide Big Push for Latest Black Keys Project

Ludacris, Jim Jones, Q-Tip, and Raekwon are but some of Hip-Hop’s biggest personalities that are slated to appear on Dan Auerback and Patrick Carney’s latest studio release. Known to the world as the Black Keys, the duo usually known for creating rock and blues infused tunes will be testing the waves of a foreign genre in Hip-Hop, utilizing their upcoming album entitled Blackroc as an official welcoming of sorts.

Seeking help in their unique venture, the ambitious twosome has enlisted the help of former Roc-A-Fella impresario and music mogul Damon Dash to aid in the project, a move that surely exhibits how serious the pair is about making this album both a commercial and social success. Speaking of the motivation behind his involvement in the crossover album, Dash touched on his professional admiration of the group with XXL and what the album meant, both musically and business wise.

“We had a good rapport with one another and I like the way they do their business and they kind of like the way I do mine and it just turned into this project. The Black Keys are about real music and all these other people that came through are really good at what they do… We didn’t know what it was gonna be, we just knew that we just liked making music. And that’s really what it’s about at this point. At least after being in the game this long you don’t wanna just be doing it for money, that becomes obvious.”

Blackroc will be the Black Keys attempt to reach a market and demographic that the group might have never been able to gain access to without it. It is due to hit shelves on November 27th, coinciding with the day after Thanksgiving, known to the American consumers as “Black Friday.” Songstress Nicole Wray and the late, great, Ol’ Dirty Bastard will also appear on the album.