Are Rappers B.O.B. And Wale Beefing?

Atlanta rapper B.o.B.‘s manager B. Rich has cleared up gossip and speculation claiming a beef between the Southern emcee and Maybach Music Group’s Wale forced an incident during a Washington, D.C. event this week.

Rich said confusion over a tweetclead to misunderstandings and beef rumors.

According to B. Rich, the gossip started after WPGC radio personality Sunni tweeted that Bob would not get on stage if Wale was in the building.

Rich told XXL Mag,

“As a manager I didn’t want Bob to go on after Wale in his hometown at the birthday bash,” he told XXL. “There’s no beef, that’s our n*gga, we wanted to bring him out during our set. Bob has no idea what’s going on. He don’t mind going on after or before anybody, this is a decision I made.

Initial reports claimed B.o.B. would not appear at the event while Wale was present.

However, now the the clarification from his manager, we can assume that the Atlanta rapper does “Fawk with Wale musically.”