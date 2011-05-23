Cee Lo Green “Talking To Strangers” On Fuse Network

Cee Lo Green Gets New Show On Fuse Network

Grammy award winning musician Cee Lo Green is getting his own ‘performance and interview’ show premiering on the Fuse network this summer.

The show entitled Talking To Strangers will feature Lo interviewing celebrity guests accompanied by performances by the artists.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to return to Fuse to host my show ‘Talking To Strangers’ and have a chance to take fans on a musical journey with some of the artists that I listen to and admire,” said CeeLo.

The former Goodie Mob front man had a similar show on Fuse that premiered last October called, Lay It Down.

He recently took up the position of coach on NBC’s talent show, The Voice.

Talking To Strangers premiers June 22.