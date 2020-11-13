T.I. ft. Tokyo Jetz “Hit Dogs Holla,” Trey Songz ft. Ty Dolla $ign “On Call” & More | Daily Visuals 11.13.20

Though T.I’s been very visible lately via mediums like social media and TV, he’s been relatively quiet on the music front aside from a few cuts and guest appearances here and there.

Today the “King Of The South” gets back to his Hip-Hop roots with the release of his latest Tokyo Jetz assisted visuals “Hit Dogs Holla” which features Tip leading a gang of ATV riding soldiers to the voting booth! Nah, we made that last part up. Still, it feels like that’s how it went down in Atlanta this past election day. Props!!

Back in the Beast coast a few kings link up as DJ Kay Slay calls on Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes and Junior Reid to air their grievances on social justice in the clip to “It’s About To God Down.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trippie Redd, Salaam Remi featuring Betty Wright and James Poyser, and more.

T.I. FT. TOKYO JETZ – “HIT DOGS HOLLA”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. GHOSTFACE KILLAH, BUSTA RHYMES & JUNIOR REID – “IT’S ABOUT TO GO DOWN”

TREY SONGZ FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “ON CALL”

TRIPPIE REDD – “WEEEEEE”

SALAAM REMI FT. BETTY WRIGHT & JAMES POYSER – “STRANGE FRUIT (REPRISE)”

WHOHEEM – “GREEN LEGOS”

JACKBOY – “PRAY TO GOD”