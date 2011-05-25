CLOSE
Baby And Slim Celebrate Their New Publishing Venture, Cash Money Content [Photos]

Cash Money Records Celebrate Success of New Publishing Venture, Cash Money Content

Last night at The Chelsea Art Museum in New York, Cash Money Records’co-founders Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams introduced the authors of Cash Money Content, their new publishing venture with Atria/Simon & Schuster.

Former Universal Motown Records President, Sylvia Rhone, Universal Republic President and CEO Monte Lipman and Mel Lewinter, former Universal Motown Record Group Chairman, were on hand to congratulate the brothers on the success of their book imprint and the New York Times bestseller list debut of their first fiction title, “Justify My Thug” by Wahida Clark.

Wahida Clark looks up to The Birdman.

Baby smiles with Mel Lewinter.

