HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ Announces New Map & Two New Starfighters As Part of Holiday Content Drop

The folks at EA and Motive are in the giving spirit and have e decided to bless Star Wars: Squadrons players with some new content right in time for the holidays.

Announced today (Nov.17), Electronic Arts, Motive, and Lucasfilm wanted to thank loyal Star Wars: Squadrons players with two free content drops. The first drop coming Nov. 25 will be the fan-favorite map, Foster Haven from the single-player story being added to the multiplayer mode. Players will now be able to battle out on the map from the game’s first prologue mission in either Fleet Battles or Dogfight mode.

Players will also see new components added to the game as well. Fighter and Bombers will now be able to use the Boost Extension Kit that gives your starfighter a full boost when activated. Interceptors and Fighters will now lend support against capital ships and flagships thanks to them getting Ion Rockets.

Bombers and fighters will also be getting Prototype Piercing Torpedoes that bypass capital ship and flagship shields but don’t deliver much damage. They lack the power, but they allow you to damage the massive ships before their shields are down.

The U-Wing and TIE Reaper will now support teammates even more while trying to take down a flagship or capital ship thanks to the Anti-Material Rocket Turret. Instead of locking onto enemies, the Anti-Material Rocket Turret will focus on flagship subsystems, capital ships, turrets, and other deployable from enemy support ships.

Last but certainly not least, as part of update 4.0 that is coming in December, Star Wars: Squadrons players can look forward to two new ships. The Galactic Empire’s Tie Defender and The New Republic’s B-Wing will be added to the list of starfighters you can use in the game.

EA and Motive will also be fulfilling a fan request with the addition of custom matches in the game. Custom matches will allow one to five players per side across two teams to play on any of the seven maps in either Dogfight or Fleet Battles.

The starfighter action in a galaxy far, far, away will only continue to get more exciting as more maps and ships are added to the game.

Photo: Electronic Arts / Star Wars: Squadrons