Hit-Boy ft. Big Sean & Fivio Foreign “Salute,” Young M.A “Bad B*tch Anthem” & More | Daily Visuals 11.18.20

It’s been a helluva year for Hit-Boy!

After dropping some of the hottest beats of 2020 and helping Nas craft the new classic in Kings Disease, the Cali representative is looking to take advantage of his newfound buzz and get back on his rap grizzly and strike while the iron’s hot.

Linking up with Big Sean and Fivio Foreign for his clip to “Salute,” Hit-Boy and company roll through the jungle camouflaged down when they aren’t bumping beats and poppin’ bottles.

Back in Brooklyn, Young M.A spoils her thick boo thangs with the lavish life and joins them in a bubble bath for her visuals to “Bad B*tch Anthem.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa featuring Maxo Kream and SNSTBLVD, and more.

HIT-BOY FT. BIG SEAN & FIVIO FOREIGN – “SALUTE”

YOUNG M.A – “BAD B*TCH ANTHEM”

2 CHAINZ – “TONI”

WIZ KHALIFA FT. MAXO KREAM & SNSTBLVD – “WHAT’S THE MOVE”

SAINT JHN – “SUCKS TO BE YOU”

NINO MAN – “GO TIME”

$TUPID YOUNG, BLUEFACE & MIKE SHERM – “SUPPOSE TO”

049 – “FREE BIG MEECH”

BABY CLUTH & YUNG MAALY – “COOKED CRACK”

SHORELINE MAFIA – “CHANGE YA LIFE”

PASO – “BLACK HEARTED”