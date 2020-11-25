HHW Tech Review: Google’s Nest Audio Is The Best Midsize Speaker On The Market For Only $99

There are plenty of smart speaker options on the market to choose from right now. Google hopes it’s Nest Audio will be the one that will grab your attention and help smarten up your homes.

Does Size Matter?

Amazon, Sonos, Apple, and Google all offer consumers wireless speakers in small, midsize, and large options that help determine where you will place them in your house. Google aims to give you a great midsize option with the Nest Audio, the replacement to the 2016 Google Home that could work in any room situation. The Nest Audio’s rather strange pillow-like shape doesn’t throw off the decor of whatever room it’s placed in, be it the living room, bedroom, or kitchen, thanks to its mesh design that does come in an assortment of color options.

Even when it’s not paired with another speaker, the Nest Audio still manages to deliver superb sound quality to fill whatever room it is in. Using just a mono speaker setup (75 mm woofer and 19 mm tweeter), the Nest Audio manages to compete with the likes of Amazon’s new Echo and will have you jamming out while doing whatever tasks at the time.

Don’t Let Its Simple Design Fool You.

Looking at the Google Nest audio, its design doesn’t blow you away due to Google keeping things very simple aesthetically wise. Outside of the four hidden LED lights that appear when you wake the speaker or adjust the volume, it’s nothing to marvel at. What matters is what’s on the inside of the smart speaker that helps it stand out from the rest.

The Nest Audio has 3 far-field microphones that do an excellent job at picking up my voice accurately when issuing commands like inquiring about the weather or telling it to play a specific song via YouTube Music or Spotify. I noticed I had to shout when trying to talk over the music playing at the time. I was also reminded that I still have Issa Rae as my voice assistant.

On the top of the Nest Audio are hidden touch controls that allow you to lower or raise the volume or start and stop songs. The touch controls are a tad bit sensitive, but you probably won’t use them that much. If you’re one of those people worried about your speaker secretly listening to you, Google added a simple switch on that easily mutes the mic.

Final Verdict

For only $99, I believe Google has the best midsize smart speaker out right now with the Nest Audio. It’s easy to set up and use and pair with other smart devices around your home. If you’re in the market for a smart speaker or looking for that perfect Christmas present, you can’t go wrong with Google’s Nest Audio.

You can head here to pick one up right now and even save $30 when you purchase a second Nest Audio via Google.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz