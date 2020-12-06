How You Doin?: The Trailer for Wendy Williams’ Biopic With Lifetime Is Juicy AF

Lifetime is blessing fans with a biopic of Wendy Williams and the accompanying trailer looks like the flick is holding nothing back from her controversial life story.

Starring The Oval actress Ciera Payton as the messy media maven, the film chronicles her ascent from her early days as an ambitious radio jockey to her daytime TV show, and tackles all the juicy drama in between it all.

Fans will recognize stories of her legendary radio interview with the late Whitney Houston, her battle with coke addiction, the infamous on-air fainting spell, and her failed marriage with ex-husband and known philander, Kevin Hunter. That story could probably have its own Lifetime film treatment.

If you recall, Hunter was involved in a longtime relationship with a mistress all while managing Williams’ career and executive producing her hit TV show. Eventually, the breaking point for the marriage was when he fathered a child and later tried to squeeze an exorbitant amount of alimony to keep up his old lifestyle with his new family. Let’s not forget the mistress is supposedly an old friend of Charlamagne Tha God whom he met back in his hometown of ‎Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

Anyway, TMZ scooped a source last year saying the film may also depict a 10-year-old Williams experiencing body shaming from her family and tell a never-before-told story of date rape at the hands of a chart-topping artist.

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres on Saturday, January 30 on Lifetime.

Check out the full trailer below.