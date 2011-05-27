Drake Talks Inspiring Lebron James, “I Always Let Him Know That It’s His Night”

Drake Talks Friendship With Lebron James
Drake is speaking out again on his friendship with his “brother” Miami Heat forward Lebron James.
As previously reported, Drake and Lebron are good friends; the rapper played himself in an episode of King James’ animated cartoon ‘The Lebrons’ and is helping him launch his SHEETS energy strips.
Now the Young Money prince is dishing out details on their relationship including his pre-game ritual of sending Lebron encouraging text messages.
Speaking to Yahoo Sports on Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals he says,
“I always let him know that it’s his night. Let’s get it, let’s go out there with a clear mind and forget all the other stuff going on and just stay focused on the task. That ring. Tonight, I told him it was his night. And it was his night tonight.”
According to Lebron he couldn’t be happier to have his brother Drizzy cheering him on from the sidelines.
“What we have is real family,” James said. “It’s not just because we are successful at what we do. We really care about one another on a day-to-day basis. Anytime you get a friend that can come and support you in what you do, I really respect that. He has a busy schedule. I respect that. Anytime I get some free time, I try to support him as well.”