JustBlow600 Charged With 2017 Murder After Co-D Turns State Evidence

As the final weeks of the dreadful 2020 continue to play out, rappers in today’s game keep on getting swept up in its historic turbulence with JusBlow600 becoming the latest rapper to get caught up in this strugglest of years.

The Times of North West Indiana is reporting that Jason Mitchell a.k.a. JusBlow600 was charged with murder and six other felony counts after his co-defendant, Paradise Haynes entered into a plea agreement with Lake County prosecutors this past Tuesday (Dec. 15).

According to the report, King Von‘s former label mate along with Paradise Haynes and Lucky R. Tyler was accused of planning to rob 19-year-old Khalil Carter on Halloween of 2017 in Hammond, Indiana.

Unfortunately, the attempted robbery turned into a shooting and Khalil Carter was killed during the gunfire with his cousin and JusBlow600 himself being wounded in the incident. Prosecutors say Mitchell was the triggerman who fatally shot Carter. The 25-year-old rapper for his part maintains his innocence and in an IG post said as much while promoting his new project which is apparently “OTW.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by JusBlow SnitchK (@jusblow600) Well, that’s one way to promote an upcoming album.

Haynes pleaded guilty to one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury, a level 2 felony. She could face 10 to 30 years in prison at sentencing.

If convicted of murder, Mitchell and Tyler could face 45 to 65 years in prison.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Mitchell's behalf Monday and appointed a public defender to represent him. Mitchell and Tyler each are facing one count of murder, one count of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts robbery, one count of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal confinement. Looks like Lil Durk's artist has a hard road ahead of him in 2021.