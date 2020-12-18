Clubhouse Killer?: Twitter Is Now Testing Its Latest Voice Chat Feature Called Spaces

Clubhouse is currently the wave right now, but it looks like Twitter might be coming to steal the social media apps thunder already.

Yesterday (Dec.17), Twitter has begun testing the new Clubhouse-like feature it announced back in November called Spaces. In a thread, Twitter explained how the test would work, revealing that a small number of users will be allowed to create their own spaces and that anyone can join them to experience how the feature works. But it’s entirely up to the person who created the space to allow you in.

aye we’re live! what up y’all, we're the team behind Spaces––a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice🧵 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

In the light reveal of Spaces, Twitter revealed that people of marginalized communities, women, and those subject to abuse and harassment would be the first to take the new feature for a test drive.

we are giving Spaces to a very small feedback group. people in the group will be able to create Spaces for their followers and other people on twitter to join. they’ll have full control over who can/cannot speak in their space. — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

With Spaces, the moderators will be in full control and can control who can be in their room and can control who can speak. There will also be blocking and reporting features in the current version of Spaces. Other cool features include the use of emojis, sharing tweets in the space, and an early version of live voice transcription.

Spaces in its current state appears to be an app-only feature and will not work when you try to access a space via Twitter’s desktop client. To join a space, you need to have Periscope integration active. It is quite interesting that the same app Twitter said it would be shutting down, so it’s highly likely the company will be rebranding the service since it seems vital for Spaces to work.

It sounds like Clubhouse days might be numbered since the service is still currently invite-only. If Spaces goes live and it sounds like that will happen sooner rather than later, Clubhouse could experience a mass exodus rather swiftly.

Twitter Spaces to Clubhouse pic.twitter.com/92uOvIneht — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 18, 2020

We are intrigued to see how this plays out.

Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / Getty