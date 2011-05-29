CLOSE
Alicia Keys Speaks On Her W Magazine Debut [Photos]

Singer, wife, and mother Alicia Keys reminisces about her seminal album in a new interview and photo shoot for fashion magazine W.

She strikes a bold pose in an Alexander McQueen jacket in one of the portraits by Mario Sorrenti.

“I just wanted to be who I was, which was like so many other girls I knew,” Alicia tells the magazine. “

We grew up in the city, had a hard edge and obstacles to overcome, but we were still young and beautiful. I didn’t want to be all dressed up, all made up—I wanted to be myself, which hadn’t been done before.”

Peep the page #’s below to see some of the pictures from her magazine shoot.

W Magazine

