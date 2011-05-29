CLOSE
Lil Wayne & Drake Make It Rain At The King Of Diamonds Strip Club [Photos]

The Young Money crew helped WorldStarHipHop celebrate their sixth anniversary at the famed King of Diamonds strip club in Miami with bills, bottles, and plenty of booties.

The big spender reportedly caused the club to run out of bills after changing $250,000 into singles.

Drake brought along his father Dennis Graham and Lil Twist was also seen getting in on the action.

Peep the page #’s below to see the Young Money Crew celebrating Memorial Day Weekend the rapper way.

