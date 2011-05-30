Drake Hosts Daylife Party At Rehab Las Vegas, Brings Out Lil Wayne [Photos]

Drake was spotted in Vegas this Memorial Day Weekend where hosted a party at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s “Rehab” nightclub.

As previously reported, the Young Money rapper is preparing for his October’s Very Own Festival where he’ll bring out Rick Ross and Canadian crooner The Weeknd for the July 31 celebration.

On Sunday Drizzy took over Rehab nightclub’s Daylife Party where he took the stage before bringing out Lil Wayne to a crowd of shocked fans.

Also spottted was rapper Lil Twist who posed for pictures and was later spotted relaxing by the pool with Weezy.

EyePrime was in the building for the festivities, check out Wayne and Drake performing in Vegas below.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »