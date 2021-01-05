Bobby Shmurda Might Be Home In February

Bobby Shmurda is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. So long as he stays clear of any trouble, the Brooklyn rapper can be a free man in February.

In 2016 after taking a plea deal and pleading guilty to charges that include conspiracy, Shmurda as sentenced to 7 years in prison. Unable to get bail, Shmurda had already been in jail for two years.

Back in September 2020, the “Hot N*gga” rapper got some bad news when the parole board he faced denied his request for early release. Despite his assertions that he was a changed man, the parole board wasn’t convinced, and said he would have to serve his max sentence. That meant he wouldn’t hit the town until the end of 2021.

However, TMZ reports that the Department of Corrections moved his conditional release date to February 23, 2021, almost a year earlier than his scheduled release from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility.

Reportedly, the early release comes via the Time Allowance Committeem (TAC), which apparently consists of prison staff and is not part of the parole board that previously curved the rapper. After a review of his behavior, the TAC decided to move up his release date. Upon his release he will be on parole and he needs to keep his nose clean from now until February 23. Otherwise, his original release date was set for December 11, 2021.

The new year is already looking better for Bobby Shmurda.