Tap dancing for massa does have the occasional benefits. Word is that outgoing, racist President Donald Trump plans to include Lil Wayne in what will certainly be a long list of pardons before he exits the White House.

Now, Lil Wayne giving Trump a full endorsement before he took an L to Joe Biden—and despite the Hip-Hop world being over Cheeto—makes sense.

According to multiple outlets, Trump may commute or pardon the sentences of up to hundreds of people. Lil Wayne is hoping to be one of those names since he facing up to 10 years in prison since he pleaded guilty to federal gun charges in December for illegally possessing a loaded gun on a private jet during a trip to Miami.

There has also been speculation that Wayne has been in need of cash since he reportedly sold at least some of his masters to Universal last June.

If Weezy does secure a pardon, he won’t be doing anytime despite the guilty plea. Also speculated as being on the receiving end of pardon is Kodak Black. who has been in jail for federal gun charges. The Florida rapper has been campaigning for his get of out of jail free card for months.