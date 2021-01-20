Pop Smoke Keeps It Thorough In Trailer For Eddie Huang’s Film ‘Boogie’

Pop Smoke had a helluva bright future ahead of him in the rap game when he was tragically murdered in Los Angeles early last year, but did the man have an budding acting career in his future too?

From the looks of the new trailer to Boogie, it seems like Pop could’ve easily played the bully in any film that would’ve called for one. Centered around an Chinese-American “teenager” named Alfred “Boogie” Chin (Taylor Takahashi), the film follows the “teenager” as he tries to show and prove that Chinese men can get busy on the basketball court while trying to woo a young Black woman he has given the buffalo eye to. This film is not about Jeremy Lin though a guest appearance would be pretty cool. Just sayin.’

Pop Smoke plays “Monk,” a rival high school basketball player who’s hellbent on making Boogie’s life hell on both the court and in his hood. While it doesn’t seem like he’ll be getting too much screen time in the love and basketball story, we’re sure he’ll be stealing ever scene he’s featured in.

The film marks Eddie Huang’s directorial debut after years of serving as a writer for the hit TV series, Fresh Off The Boat and truth be told, we’re looking forward to watching this joint.

Watch the trailer for Boogie below and let us know if you’ll be checking for the flick when it drops on March 5th.