50 Cent Covers Smooth Magazine And Finalizes New Wireless Headphone Deal [Photo]

50 Cent Completes Wireless Headphone Deal With TV Goods

First 50 Cent was supposedly in the doghouse with Dr. Dre for stepping into his realm with his own line of headphones, then the line was canceled as reported here.

50 Cent’s ‘Sleek By 50’ Headphones Canceled

Well whatever needed to be worked out, happened and now 50 is back in the headphone business working with the SMS line of wireless headphones also distributed by parent company, TV Goods.

50 released a statement, “I am glad that we have finalized the TV Goods deal, so I can now focus my energy on finalizing the product and getting it to market ASAP. TV Goods will enhance my marketing strategy with television and the Internet and I plan to also promote the product in music videos, TV, radio, through social networking, and movies.”

50 can add magazines to that equation as he covers the 10th anniversary special edition of Smooth Magazine. Check out the sneak preview of the front of the mag.