Rapper Silento Arrested And Charged With Murder Of His Cousin

Things continue to seemingly get worse for Silento. Police say he is now is responsible for a family member’s untimely passing.

As spotted on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the former teen Hip-Hop sensation has some very serious allegations looming over his name.

On Monday (Feb. 1), the artist born Ricky Lamar Hawk was arrested for his involvement in the murder of 34-year-old Frederick Rooks. Dekalb County police made the announcement via Twitter.

“Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD,” read the tweet.

According to documentation, DeKalb County police responded to gunfire in the Panthersville area on January 21 around 3:30 AM. Rooks was found shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“After a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” the DeKalb County Police Department shared in a formal statement. “Investigators are still working to uncover the motive for the shooting.”

Officers who responded to the scene revealed they were able to gather video from neighbor’s security cameras with one clip showing several cars leaving the crime at high speeds. Additionally, another piece of footage captured one gunshot. Eight bullet shell casings were also found in the area. At this time police do not know the motive for the slaying.

This is not the first time Silento has been wrapped up in legal trouble. Last August, he was arrested twice in one week for domestic violence and possession of an unregistered firearm.

A month later, he was booked for driving 140MPH on the I-85. According to the police report, he allegedly told the officer who stopped him, “If there is like 10 cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person, and you could go look on your computer and it would tell you that.”

Jail records show he is currently being held without bond.

Photo: Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office