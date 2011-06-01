J. Cole Remixes ESPN’s Baseball Tonight Theme [Video]

J. Cole Adds Hip Hop Flare To Baseball Tonight Theme

J. Cole was recently tapped by ESPN to give an urban update to their Baseball Tonight theme song.

“I had the honor and the privilege of remaking the legendary theme song. It’s a classic,” said the Roc Nation spitter. “The old one was more like Mozart. This is more like Lil Jon.”

Baseball tonight has aired on ESPN since 1990 and appears nightly on the network throughout the MLB baseball season from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. EST

The basketball player turned rapper’s “I’m On It” track was recently used as the score for a PowerAde commercial with NBA MVP Derrick Rose.

Peep the J. Cole revamped Baseball Tonight theme below: