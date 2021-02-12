Transracial Trickster Rachel Dolezal Can’t Find A Job After Lying About Being Openly Black

Rachel Dolezal’s life has been in shambles ever since she was exposed of living as a white woman while pretending to be openly Black. It turns out that being transracial doesn’t pay the bills. These days she’s a social pariah who hasn’t held a job in six years.

“I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for, and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn’t even require degrees,” she revealed in an interview on Tamon Hall’s show, spotted by HotNewHipHop. Jobs like “being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino. I wasn’t able to get any of those jobs either.”

In 2015, Dolezal lived in Spokane, Washington, working as a professor of Africana studies at Eastern Washington University while serving as president of the local chapter of the NAACP. Passing as a mixed-raced woman worked well for her career until she was ambushed during an interview with a local news reporter. The reaction footage remains a timeless meme on the internet.

Despite its difficulties, she’s living in her truth now even if the community she most identifies with wants nothing to do with her. “I’ve always identified racially as human, but have found more of a home in black culture, in the black community,” Dolezal added. So much so, she’s since changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

The faux negro is a hustler, though. The former professor now sells her talent for writing grants for marginalized communities, painting, pep talks, and braiding hair. No word if she requires hair to be prewashed and blown out before arrival. Beggars can’t be choosy about customers, especially in a pandemic.

Anyway, if the spirit moves you, cop her book. Apparently, she explains her full story on her terms.

“When there’s so much negativity on just a Google Search or Wikipedia is even inaccurate about your life story, and you have to direct people to the only place my true story lives is in my book In Full Color. People aren’t going to go seek out my book if they’re just looking for an employee,” Rachel said.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about her financial hardships. In 2017 she told The Guardian about her life of destitute forcing her to live on food stamps. A year later, she was busted on felony welfare fraud charges.

