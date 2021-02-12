Charlamagne Tha God Launches New Service To Address Mental Health In The Black Community

The stigma against mental health affecting Black people is something that isn’t addressed enough. Charlamagne Tha God continues to press to change that with a new state-of-the-art mental health service dedicated to the generational support of the Black community.

The nationally syndicated radio host has launched the Mental Wealth Alliance (MWA). The foundation aims to destigmatize mental health and accelerate far-reaching care using state-of-the-art mental health outreach and support nationally.

Hoping to raise $100 million over five years MWA will partner with Black-led organizations to address the plight of Black mental health by educating students, training Black research and clinical services providers, and providing free therapy to Black Americans.

For Charlamagne it’s personal. He has been long been an outspoken advocate on mental health. He opened up about his own journey to address trauma, anxiety, and depression in his 2018 book, Shook One, which followed his New York Times bestselling book Black Privilege.

“A strange thing happens when you start to tell your story,” says Charlamagne Tha God. “It encourages other people to tell theirs, and slowly but surely the stigma around mental health in the Black community starts to dissipate because folks learn that it’s ok to not be ok and more importantly seek help for not being ok. It was never in my plans to become a mental health advocate, but after I started discussing my journey, writing about it in my second book, Shook One, talking about therapy, and sharing life experiences with listeners, a lot of people reached out to me. I want to be a part of providing that help. That’s why I created MWA.”