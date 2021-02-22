Snitch 101: Director Details Making Of ‘Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’

Snitches are said to get stiches but Hip-Hop’s biggest stool pigeon got a cable television film made about him. But the man behind it insists it doesn’t celebrate the rainbow haired troll.

As spotted on Deadline, Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine has finally premiered and the public is now getting a better idea of how the Brooklyn native became Rap’s most notorious figure. The unauthorized three-part docuseries explores the roots of the first-generation Mexican and Puerto Rican kid from Bushwick, Brooklyn named Daniel Hernandez.

In an exclusive interview director Karam Gill discusses how the project came to be. “Initially, I didn’t want to do the project… he’s not a person at first that I wanted to do a project on, but as I started to think about it, I felt it was a really important story to tell because it taps into a lot of really dark things that are going on in our digital culture and our world right now” he explained.

Gill also made it clear he was adamant about portraying Hernandez for who he truly is. “Our whole thing was not necessarily to give him a platform. Some music documentaries…they’re authored in a sense by the artist and that’s not a criticism, whereas his story can be told through the people who were impacted and that’s a much more pure story.”

Additionally, he confirms that many of his past associates were skeptical in participating but Karam ensured the piece wouldn’t sugarcoat anything. “I also explained to them that this is a cautionary tale so that it doesn’t happen [to]another vulnerable girl who falls in love or others. I think once people understood that and we built trust, it was a lot easier, but yes, everybody was reluctant at first,” he said.

You can watch Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine on Showtime.

Photo: @JustInMyView