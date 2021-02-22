Jim Jones & Harry Fraud “Laps Around The Sun,” Sheek Louch ft. Benny The Butcher “Spirit of Griselda” & More | Daily Visuals 2.22.21

Last week Jim Jones released his latest Harry Fraud-produced project, The Fraud Department, to much praise and respect as the OG Harlemnite is showing that he’s only getting better in the booth with every passing year in the game.

To accompany the release of the album, Jones dropped some visuals for “Laps Around The Sun” in which Jim jogs around Harlem in a spiffy outfit with some classic Air Max 95’s to boot. We getting a new Dip Set album anytime soon or nah?

Speaking of rap OG’s, Sheek Louch is still out here being one of the hardest rappers in the game and for his black-and-white clip to “Spirit of Griselda” links up with Benny The Butcher and let some thick young women twerk, cut up product and count stacks of paper. We ever getting a Griselda and Lox album? We want answers today!

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Onyx, DC Young Fly featuring Curren$y, and more.

JIM JONES & HARRY FRAUD – “LAPS AROUND THE SUN”

SHEEK LOUCH FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “SPIRIT OF GRISELDA”

DC YOUNG FLY FT. CURREN$Y – “FENG SHUI”

ONYX – “COMING OUTSIDE”

TRAE THA TRUTH FT. MYSONNE – “I GOTTA WIN”

MAHALIA FT. RICO NASTY – “JEALOUS”

LA THE PRINCE FT. KING LOUIE – “PULL UP”

EL TRAINN – “DRIP SPILL SPLASH”

EGYPT – “TRY ME”

OL’ BURGER BEATS & VUYO – “SCHENGEN VISA”