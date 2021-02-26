After six long years, Bobby Shmurda is finally home! The true Brooklyn representative who didn’t snitch on his man’s and ate that prison time like a Kings County soldier has finally touched home and while all of us have questions for the “Hot Ni**a” rapper, GQ got the scoop as soon as he walked out of jail a free man.

Everyone on social media has already seen the blue carpet that was rolled out for Bobby as soon as he left Clinton Correctional Facility, with Rowdy Rebel and Quavo showering him with love and the finest material things money can buy, but what is Bobby thinking under that Mets cap is what everyone is wondering.

From talking about how he got by in the bing to what he has planned going forward, Bobby seems like a man reborn and ready to take life by the horns and ride it till the hooves fall off.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Bobby Shmurda in GQ.

To live his best life in prison, Bobby says he would get jobs as it was the way to ensure he’d get some privileges that others wouldn’t including showering five times a week (instead of three) and getting more time on the horn. Unfortunately, it didn’t always work out for Bobby as “they kept firing my ass when they realized I was just doing it to stay on the phone.”

