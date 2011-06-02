Diddy Hires Etiquette Coach For Staff And Entourage

Diddy Hires Etiquette Coach For Hip-Hop Entourage

If there was ever a hip-hop CEO that thought etiquette was important for his employees and the crew he hangs with, Sean “Diddy” Combs fits the bill.

Combs hired Dawn Bryan, an ‘international protocol expert’ and author of a book called The Art and Etiquette of Gift Giving, to give lessons on holding chopsticks, how to give out business cards in Japan, how to hold a wine glass and how to eat caviar.

The New York Post reports that a Bad Boy rep said the lessons were part of a series of training sessions for employees at the company’s Midtown offices that are “a protocol for new hires.”