Kanye Performs At Gil Scott-Heron Memorial Service [Photos]



Kanye West Performs At Gil Scott-Heron Memorial

Kanye was spotted at the memorial service for poet Gil Scott-Heron Thursday performing a tribute to the legend.

As previously reported, “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” poet died last week after becoming ill in Europe.

Now at the memorial service for the forefather of Hip-Hop, Kanye West paid his respects in the best way he knew how—a performance dedicated to his legacy.

According to the New York Daily News, Kanye closed out the church service by performing his song “Lost In the World” – featuring a sample of Scott-Heron’s “Who Will Survive in America?”

He then hugged members of Heron’s family.

The poet’s daughter Gia performed the Bette Midler song “The Rose” before reading an original poem while the Gil Scott-Heron Band played their front man’s “Better Days Ahead.”