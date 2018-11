Kanye West Celebrates 34th Birthday

Kanye West turns 34 today and we’re almost certain the G.O.O.D. music head is somewhere doing what he does best, living the good life.

While we didn’t get an official press release on what Ye wants for his b-day, here’s a list of things we think might have made the cut.

From a gag order on Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa to the return of an old flame, here are 10 things Kanye West just might be wishing for.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »