Alicia Keys Says Her Hit “If I Ain’t Got You” Was Inspired By Aaliyah’s Death

Alicia Keys is reflecting on one of her biggest hits for her anticipated 10th anniversary edition of her Grammy-winning album songs in A minor.

The R&B songstress shares that “If I Ain’t Got You” was inspired by the sudden death of R&B superstar Aaliyah.

“If I Ain’t Got You’ was also such an incredible song for me, it just means so much. Certain songs change everything. This was one of them,” she said of the single from 2003’s The Diary of Alicia Keys. “The song idea came together right after Aaliyah passed away. It was such a sad time and no one wanted to believe it. It just made everything crystal clear to me—what matters, and what doesn’t.” “I remember writing the beginnings of it on a flight somewhere and then finished it in the hotel once I got where we were going,” she added. “It came quickly and I was so moved to write it and it doesn’t matter how many times I sing it, I love it with the same intensity as when I first wrote and recorded it.”

She also reminisced about working with a a young relatively unknown Kanye West on “You Don’t Know My Name.”

“Here was this new and extremely eager guy who had so much to prove,” she wrote. “I remember the first day we got together to work on what would become ‘You Don’t Know My Name.’ He played me the rough idea of his first hit single ‘Through the Wire.’ He was just as much a ball of fire then as he is now.”

Alicia’s 10th anniversary edition of her Grammy-winning album songs in A minor will be available on June 28.