NORE Announces End Of Capone-N-Noreaga

NORE Announces Capone-N-Noreaga Has Disbanded‎

The Queens duo Capone-N-Noreaga has been in the middle of drama as of late concerning the memoirs of rapper Prodigy’s book. But today one half of the rap group known as CNN has announced via Twitter that they will no longer be making music together after a reunion in 2006 that excited fans.

NORE tweeted, “I’m not making another war report album or another N.O.R.E ALBUM IMMA MAKE THE 1st S.U.P.E.R.T.H.U.G album cause that what’s good for now”

“CNN was a great group.”

“Time has changed I must move on.” He also went on to write, “Doesn’t it hurt to watch a boxer still box when he’s heart isn’t in it that’s what the group feels like right now.”

We’re unsure who the boxer is in this equation but he assures fans that all is well between Capone and himself. Last year the group dropped The War Report 2: Report the War which sold 4,700 copies in its first week.

CNN made classic hood music since their 1997 debut, The War Report, hopefully they can continue to produce strong solo efforts.