Dr. Dre’s ‘Beats Electronic’ Sued By Ludacris’ Headphone Maker

Dr. Dre’s Beats Electronics Hit With Lawsuit

Beat Electronics LLC, the company owned by super producer Dr. Dre that produces his signature headphone line, is being summoned to court by rival headphone maker, Signeo USA.

The lawsuit was filed June 2 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Details are scarce but the suit also names Monster Cable as a defendant in the case.

Signeo USA is the manufacturer of the Soul headphone line marketed by Ludacris.

As previously reported, Ludacris’ Soul headphones stand behind the principle that you should “experience that feeling with each listen.”