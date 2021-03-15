It’s Lit: Travis Scott Launches Agave Spiked Seltzer CACTI

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott is taking his Midas touch to the beverage business. He has just released his brand of hard seltzers right in time for spring.

Cactus Jack has presented his newest venture CACTI™ Agave Spiked Seltzer nationwide as a founder with America’s leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch. Originally announced in December, CACTI™ Agave Spiked Seltzer is the future of the seltzer category. The 7% ABV seltzer made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico will be available in 3 flavors at launch; Pineapple, Strawberry & Lime.

Introduced fans to the world of CACTI™ for the first time with a new TV commercial which debuted during the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. Brought to life by Scott’s unparalleled creative vision, the commercial traces a fantastical CACTI™ origin story. From there, it follows CACTI™ Agave Spiked Seltzer as it is delivered to a local store for all (21+) to enjoy. Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the spot features cameos from comedian and actor Eric Andre as well as Travis Scott himself.

“Finally getting CACTI out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team,” he said. “This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built. I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market. Our Agave Spiked Seltzer is super refreshing and smooth, and the brand in general is something that I’m super proud of. We built this project from the ground up together and this is just the beginning.”

CACTI™ is available nationwide in 12oz cans sold in a 9 count Variety Pack with the flavors Lime, Pineapple and Strawberry, as well as 16oz and 25oz singles sold in Lime and Pineapple. You can see the commercial below.

Photo: CACTI