E-40 ft. Joyner Lucas & T.I. “I Stand On That,” Lil Durk ft. King Von, Booka600 & Memo600 “JUMP” & More | Daily Visuals 3.16.21

It seems like that Verzuz between E-40 and Too $hort done really went and put a brand new battery in the back of 40 Fonzarelli.

After dropping a few new joints in the past few weeks, E-Bonics comes through with some new visuals for “I Stand On That” which features himself, Joyner Lucas and T.I. hanging in some garages with OG whips and thick young women. If she knows how to fix a car then she’s wifey. That’s all we sayin.’

Back in Chicago Lil Durk is doing what he can to keep King Von’s legacy alive and for his visuals to “Jump” he features the dearly departed King along with Booka600 and Memo600 in what seems to be one of the last times Von got in front of a camera. R.I.P., homie.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ranna Royce and Kxng Crooked, Jazz Cartier featuring Cousin Stizz, and more.

E-40 FT. JOYNER LUCAS & T.I. – “I STAND ON THAT”

LIL DURK FT. KING VON, BOOKA600 & MEMO600 “JUMP”

RANNA ROYCE & KXNG CROOKED – “WORDPLAY”

KID INK – “RED LIGHT”

JAZZ CARTIER FT. COUSIN STIZZ – “NOTHIN 2 ME”

LIL MUK – “FADE AWAY”

COURTNEY BELL FT. ICEWEAR VEZZO – “DEEBO”

BIG HAVI FT. SLIMELIFE SHAWTY – “STREETS AIN’T SAFE”

AYUN BASSA & JACOB ROCHESTER – “YACK/PAIN”