Deadz: All Signs Are Pointing To Quavo And Saweetie Breaking Up?

If the rumors are true Saweetie might not be getting any Birkin bags from her man anytime soon. The internets have concluded she and Quavo are no longer an item.

As spotted on Page Six things are not looking so good for the star couple. Earlier this week fans with too much time on their hands noticed that two performers are no longer following each other on social media. It started with the “My Type” singer unfollowing the Migos front man and he returned the favor right after. Neither have confirmed the split but their most recent movements might be all the evidence the streets need.

During a recent episode of the Respectfully Justin podcase she made it clear that she has never done any of her love interests dirty. “I’ve always been in a relationship, faithful, Cancer sh*t,” said Saweetie. Co-host Justin Combs chimed in saying “they just know how to treat you,” he revealed. “They bring the good sides out of you.” Before he can go on further she interrupted him by saying “I think it’s time to take a shot”.

Saweetie had to cut that shit with a shot skskskskskd pic.twitter.com/Pj9K1tYx9A — 𝔐𝔦𝔤𝔲𝔦𝔡𝔢𝔡 𝔊𝔥𝔬𝔰𝔱 🇭🇹 (@JustttBiancaa) March 18, 2021

The last time the Icy Queen and Glacier Boy were last spotted publicly was on Valentine’s Day.

Photo: Bernard Smalls