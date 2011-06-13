J. Cole Says Roc Nation Debut Coming “No Later Than September”

J. Cole Says Album Coming Before Winter

J. Cole gave out a timetable of when fans can get their hands on his highly anticipated Roc Nation debut, telling The Detroit News the LP would be out, “absolutely no later than September.”

Without giving away many details, the rookie MC told the paper that he is ecstatic about the finished product.

“I’m trying to find ways to word it without sounding overly egotistical, and I want to remain humble, but also let people know it’s actually (really) incredible,” said Cole. “I’m sitting on gold, man. I don’t wanna speak it up too much but I’m super confident in it. I’m super proud.”

The St Johns graduate turned rapper is confident that his debut album will propel him into upper echelon of hip-hop.

“The goal is to cross over eventually. But doing what it is that I do, it’s to make my music and my brand commercial, to make that be what’s acceptable in the mainstream, rather than playing or trying to appeal to what’s already going on,” said Cole. “I see myself going as far as anybody’s ever gone and further, eventually. But that’s a long process. I’ve gotten a little bit of that superstar taste, and that’s let me know my final destination is way higher than the mixtape/underground level.”

Cole is currently on tour with Rihanna, opening on her nationwide Loud tour.