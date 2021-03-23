King Soopers Shooting: Domestic Terrorist Kills 10 In Boulder Grocery Store Shooting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Just 10 days after a law on assault weapons was blocked, a mass shooting took place at Boulder, Colo. supermarket that has left 10 people dead, including responding police officers. Very few details have gone wide to the public as investigators are still scrambling to make sense of this horrific incident.

According to reports from The Denver Post and other local outlets, the shooting took place at the King Soopers market at 2:30 PM local time in Boulder’s downtown section. Eyewitness accounts say that the shooter came into the establishment alone began to open fire when Boulder police officer Eric Talley responded and was the first victim to be shot and killed.

Eyewitnesses and survivors say that the gunman was largely silent and parsed out the shooting in bursts before police with one witness saying that the gunman “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”

While Boulder police and state officials have been mum on the suspect’s race and identity, several people on Twitter have pointed to images of the suspect online, who appears to be a white male. If the images do come true, it would coincide with several reports that the gunman was taken away alive by police and is being given medical treatment at a nearby facility.

Local outlet Colorado Newswire said that Monday’s shooting occurred 10 days after a district court judge ruled at an assault weapons ban put in place by the Boulder City Council in 2018 was no longer valid via a state law that blocks local governments from overseeing the sale and use of firearms. It appears that the gunman did indeed have what is being referred to as a tactical assault rifle capable of inflicting widespread harm.

As this story develops, we’ll return with updates as the details roll in.

UPDATE: The Denver Post updated its reporting to unveil the name of the suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa from the city of Arvada. Alissa is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder. The outlet spoke with former classmates and wrestling teammates of Alissa, who said that he frequently had anger issues and the like.

Photo: Getty