HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K21’ MyTEAM Season 6, “Glitched Reality” Announced, Here’s What’s New

Like the regular season in the NBA, MyTEAM in NBA 2K21 is chugging along. In its latest Courtside Report, 2K revealed season 6 “Glitched Reality.”

NBA 2K21’s new season structure keeps things interesting for players who enjoy MyTEAM mode in the game. Season 6, “Glitched Reality,” won’t be any different in that regard, allowing players to progress, earn rewards, and more, but this time, the folks at 2K are throwing in some mystery.

Throughout the season, MyTEAM community players will be tasked with discovering secret locker codes and new challenges and uncover the mysteries of the Glitched Reality that can be shared with friends that will benefit the community. According to 2K, players should be on the lookout for “peculiar things” happening in MyTEAM over the next 6 weeks.

Here is a breakdown of what players can look forward to:

A new level 40 prize: the first Dark Matter Level 40 reward for MyTEAM, J.R. Smith;

A new signature challenge from season headliner Dwyane Wade

from season headliner Dwyane Wade Collect up to a full 13 player lineup’s worth of reward Galaxy Opals by completing different MyTEAM mode challenges, including superstars like Rashard Lewis, Michael Redd, Jerry Sloan, Artis Gilmore, and more.

New Glitched tier in Domination with a Galaxy Opal Evo to Dark Matter Mel Daniels as the final 99-star reward;

Start the new season off with a Sapphire Evo Jimmy Butler as the Level 1 reward;

More secret codes for fans to uncover within MyTEAM Season 6.

MyTEAM season 6, “Glitched Reality,” launches on Friday, March 26.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K21