Jim Jones is one of the most inspirational success stories in Hip-Hop having gone from Cam’ron’s hype man to rapper to entrepreneur.

From investing in the marijuana business to creating his own crypto currency, Capo has been on his business grizzly while continuing to drop new music with Harry Fraud. Looking to make dough on everything from Charlamange’s book to the interview itself, Jones is a man on a money mission and he’s willing to impart his knowledge on listeners interested in flipping whatever they can online.

Today the Dip Set capo sat down with Charlamagne Tha God while Angela Yee and DJ Envy zoomed in and opened up about his business ventures, Fred The Godson encouraging him to chase the rap bag and helping put Supreme on the map.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Jim Jones on The Breakfast Club.

Jim Jones’ Quarantine Studios is a set-up that helps people get in touch with entertainment lawyers, graphic designers, publicists, and DJ’s. Interestingly enough Jones also uses it to record music using virtual reality in real time and can have people virtually join in him the studio. He used it to record his album with Harry Fraud who he still hasn’t met in person. Again, Jones on some next ish.

