Jay-Z Surprises Sweet Sixteen For Daughter Of The Woman He Was Once Accused Of Beating [Photos/Video]

Jay-Z, Kanye West & Ryan Leslie Make Surprise Sweet Sixteen Visit

As reported here yesterday, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Ryan Leslie crashed a sweet sixteen party for Leslie Taylor. The mother of the birthday girl is Jay’s longtime friend and business associate, Chaka Pilgrim.

Chaka is the woman Hov was once accused of slapping in the footage below that was later labeled as “playful.”

Pilgrim of course confirmed they “were just playing around” in the clip taken from the Backstage movie in 2000.

The Black Swan themed party was also crashed by Diggy Simmons. More photos of the soiree after the jump.

More

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »