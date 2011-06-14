Busta Rhymes Accused Of Running Up $9,000 Phone Bill

Busta Rhymes Runs Up $9,000 Phone Bill

While Busta Rhymes continues to collaborate with artists like Chris Brown and British singer Cher Lloyd, the rapper’s career is reportedly costing him a hefty phone bill.

According to The New York Post, Busta had an NY AT&T store tied up with an outrageous bill of $9,000.

A spy tells the paper that last Friday, a frantic customer service rep was ‘glued to the phone’ trying to sort out the huge tab.

The Post reports that the bill is due to him racking up minutes by rapping over the phone.

A rep for Rhymes has since declined comment.