Lil B Announces New Track Coming With Lil Wayne

Already co-signed by Lupe Fiasco, Jay Electronica, Big Sean, and many other of the big named emcees, Lil B has added to his list Lil Wayne for an upcoming collaboration.

Lil B took to twitter to announce the exciting and surprising announcement that we can look forward for a Lil B/Lil Wayne collaboration.

“Studio with @liltunechi lastnight was amazing we got something 4 yall, check me out Lil Wayne Feat Lil B ON HIS NEW MIXTAPE SWAG – Lil B”

Many have already expressed their anticipation for the BasedGod and New Orleans rapper after Lil B tweeted a few days ago regarding a shoutout that Wayne had for Lil B.

“I can’t belive wayne just shouted me out nd fuks with BasedGod I’m done – Lil B“

While many people have different opinions, you can be sure that this will be one of the most interesting collaborations in Hip-Hop this year.